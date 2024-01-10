A RARE REQUEST FROM RABBI SHALOM ARUSH: (Original below)

“We are all recovering after the severe disaster that befell the Jewish nation…in Meron. We lost a dear student from the elite of the yeshiva!…[He was] Rabbi of the Sephardi synagogue in the Ben Ish community…Now the widow, with all household and burial expenses, is left with about 90,000 NIS debts as well as about 100,000 NIS current debts without her dear husband who was the supporting pillar of the widow…

CLICK HERE FOR DONATION INFORMATION

To bring back the dear husband and grandfather we can’t … but to be partners with him and to return the favor…we can and we must, and there is no deed greater than taking care of a widow…

At the request of the Rabbis, everyone should donate at least NIS 100 per month for a year…Anyone who gets to be a partner, I bless him that the merit of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai will stand for him and he will have joy, faith, the finding of one’s soulmate, marital harmony, righteous sons and daughters, and great success. Everyone who gives will receive times twenty.

Rabbi Shalom Arush”

Right now Mrs. Tzarfati, a respected Rabbi’s wife and widow is drowning in debt, and about to lose her home. Rabbi Arush is urging the Jewish nation to open up their hearts and do what they can to save her. Donate now to save the wife of one of the victims from Meron and to receive Rabbi Arush’s epic blessing for the finding of one’s soulmate, marital harmony, righteous sons and daughters, and great success, and to receive “times twenty” for your generous donation!

CLICK HERE FOR DONATION INFORMATION