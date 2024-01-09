The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Tuesday morning cleared for publication the names of four soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza.

- Sergeant Roi Tal, 19, from Kfar Yehoshua, who fought in the 94th Battalion of the Kfir Brigade, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant first class (res.) David Schwartz, 26, from Elazar, who fought in the 8219th Engineering Battalion, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant first class (res.) Yakir Hexter, 26, from Jerusalem, who fought in the 8219th Engineering Battalion, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant first class (res.) Gavriel Bloom, 27, from Beit Shemesh, fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip.