IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and senior IDF officers informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the War Cabinet ministers on several occasions that "Judea and Samaria are on the brink of explosion", Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the military echelon explicitly warned against a slippery slope in the territories of Judea and Samaria that could end in another front that Israel would have to deal with in high intensity.

The senior officials in the defense establishment told the political echelon behind closed doors, "Judea and Samaria are on the verge of an explosion. We may end up there with a third intifada because of the unrest caused by the economic hardship and the lack of workers entering Israel."

The warning, according to the report, comes against the backdrop of the non-approval of the entry of Palestinian Arab workers into Israel, after Netanyahu's decision not to bring the decision to a Cabinet vote.

This economic unrest, according to the defense establishment and the IDF specifically, is expected to end in a violent outbreak, and they urged Netanyahu to hold a discussion dedicated to the issue.