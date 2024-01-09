Members of the Tikva Forum of families of hostages being held in Gaza on Monday met at the Knesset with the Speaker of the Knesset, MK Amir Ohana, MK Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) and MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionist Party).

The meeting was attended by members of the Yahalomi, Mor and Libman families who shared with the members of the Knesset their feelings and requests for their children, who have been kidnapped in Gaza since the Simchat Torah massacre on October 7.

The family members said, "We came here to voice our support for the political echelon, to support the war to defeat Hamas and to make it clear that the fighting must not be stopped until the last of the hostages are returned home and defeating Hamas so that it falls from power."

Elkin said, "We must win this war and we must not stop without achieving the goals of returning the hostages, the defeat of Hamas and the toppling of its rule in Gaza, because stopping without achieving the goals is clearly a victory for Hamas and it would be a disaster for the entire State of Israel for years to come. I strengthen you and thank you very much for being here and backing the political echelon. This is of utmost importance because the majority of the public in Israel wants a decision."

Tal said, "The voices of the members of the Tikva Forum is of tremendous significance, to the public, and to us as elected officials. We are obligated to them and to make sure their voices are heard as much as possible. The people turn their eyes to these families and it takes them to another place."