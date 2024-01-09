Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrived on Monday evening at the Likud faction meeting after six months in which he was absent from such meetings.

Gallant commented on the committee established by the IDF Chief of Staff to examine the failures that led to the Hamas attack on October 7, as well as the transition to the new phase in the fighting in Gaza.

He explained that the transition between the stages was aimed at creating a common language between the military and political levels, “not for the woman from Sderot or Ofakim to think that at one point or another a certain thing is happening.”

Gallant also clarified that "our residents will return to their homes, and there will be another plan for the return of hostages."

On the committee that was formed by the IDF Chief of Staff, Gallant said, "I was surprised, the establishment of the committee did not receive my approval, nor the Prime Minister's nor the Cabinet's." Gallant hinted that he does not intend to approve the establishment of the committee.

MK Danny Danon told Gallant, "I hear reports that you have decided to give up on controlling the Philadelphi Corridor, in complete contradiction to what the Prime Minister said clearly and unambiguously."

Danon added, "We all understand that it is impossible to defeat Hamas as long as the main smuggling route, Philadelphi, is left open. Israel must align on this issue and make it clear - the complete demilitarization of the Strip includes Israeli control over the Philadelphi Corridor."