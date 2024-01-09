The Islamic Jihad continues its psychological terrorism and on Monday again published footage showing Israeli hostage Elad Katzir in captivity.

Katzir, 47, is the son of Hanna who was kidnapped and released as part of the first batch of the recent deal to release hostages. His father, Rami, was murdered by the terrorists.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, as it has done in the past, has chosen not to publish the propaganda videos of the terrorist organizations.

Three weeks ago, the Islamic Jihad published the first footage of Katzir from captivity. The video featured both Katzir and Gadi Moses, who was also abducted on October 7.