US President Joe Biden's speech today (Monday) at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, the site of a mass shooting in 2015 in which a white supremacist murdered nine people, was interrupted by a group of anti-Israel protestors.

As the President was speaking, a woman shouted: "If you really care about the lives lost here ... then you should call for a ceasefire in Palestine."

Multiple people began shouting "Ceasefire now!"

Biden said in response: "I understand their passion, and I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza."