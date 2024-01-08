Anti-Israel protestors blocked three bridges in New York City and the Holland Tunnel Monday morning.

The protests began with a “Shut it Down for Palestine” rally in City Hall Park, from which demonstrators broke off and headed to the bridges and tunnel.

According to the NYPD, 75 demonstrators blocked the Williamsburg Bridge, 70 blocked the Holland Tunnel, 40 blocked the Brooklyn Bridge, and 12 blocked the Manhattan Bridge.

Demonstrators chanted "end the siege of Gaza now," "ceasefire now," and "free, free Palestine." They held signs that read: “Lift the Siege of Gaza, Ceasefire Now,” and “End the Occupation, Free All Palestinian Prisoners, USA Stop Arming Israel.”

Multiple demonstrators were arrested at the Brooklyn Bridge and the Holland Tunnel.