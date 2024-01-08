Prime Minister Netanyahu and Economy Minister Nir Barkat visited the IDF's 769th Brigade on the northern border today.

Netanyahu said: "I Kiryat Shmona on a date when we were being shelled and attacked with anti-tank missiles. I very much appreciate the service that you are providing here, you and your comrades, to protect our northern border and to send a message to Hezbollah."

"Hezbollah made a serious mistake about us in 2006, and is doing so again now. It thinks that we are weak as a spiderweb, and now sees what kind of spider we are. It sees here enormous power, national unity, and determination to do whatever is necessary to bring security back to the north, and I tell you that this is my policy."

"We will do anything to bring security back to the north and to allow your families, since many of you are residents of this area, to return to their homes secure in the knowledge that no one can trifle with us."

"We will do whatever it takes. We naturally prefer that there be no large scale conflict, but that will not stop us."

"We have given Hezbollah an example of what happened to its friends in the south, and that is what will happen here in the north. We will do anything to bring back security."