MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) on Monday morning began collecting 70 signatures in order to remove MK Ofer Cassif (Hadash-Ta'al) from the Knesset.

The move follows Cassif's decision to sign a petition against Israel, supporting South Africa's lawsuit alleging that Israel is carrying out "genocide" in Gaza. Cassif also wrote on social media that the Israeli government is committing "crimes" in Gaza.

Forer explained, "MK Cassif's traitorous statements can not be heard any longer, as the blood of our soldiers and civilians cries out from the ground."

"MK Cassif, who in the past was declared unfit to run for the Knesset due to a petition that I submitted to the Central Elections Committee, chose, during wartime, to join one of the most destructive initiatives for the State of Israel's security, thus supporting Hamas' war against Israel. He must quickly find himself outside the borders of the Knesset, and it would be best if he were also outside the borders of the State of Israel."

Basic Law: The Knesset determines that the Knesset is able, with a majority of 90 MKs, to decide to end the term of an MK if it was decided that after his election to that Knesset, the MK supported armed conflict against the State of Israel.

The law also states that after 70 signatures of MKs have been submitted to the Knesset Committee, the process to remove the MK in question may be initiated, while the remaining signatures are collected prior to voting on the matter.