The British newspaper The Daily Mail, on Sunday, published photos of four hostages taken mere hours after they were abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7th.

Under the headline "Don't forget them," the newspaper displays the photos of Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, and Agam Berger, three teenage girls who are still being held hostage.

Daniela's mother, Orly, told the newspaper: "Imagine if it was your daughter, your little girl in their hands, what would you imagine?"

Liri's father, Eli, 54, said: "Think for one day that you don't have a connection with your daughter, and you know they are in the hands of bad people. Then tell me what you would say after 90 days. This is killing us. Every minute is like an hour."

Shlomi, Agam Berger's father, stated: 'We heard about the sexual abuses. As a father, I can't imagine these things. The family's torn apart."

Karina Ariev's only sibling, Sasha, 24, spoke on behalf of their mother, Ira, 44, a medical secretary. "It's misery, it's helpless,' she said. 'My mother's in a terrible situation; she doesn't know what to do."

Released hostage Chen Goldstein-Almog, who spent some of her time in captivity with some of the girls, recounted: "Some of them are close in age to my daughters, and I hugged them so hard."

She added: "There were girls who spent 50 days and more alone,' she said. 'When they were sad, crying, their captors would stroke them and touch them. They described accounts of sexual abuse under gunpoint on a regular basis.

Some of the girls were badly wounded and hadn't been getting proper medical care. Gunshot wounds, even lost limbs. They said they can cope with the disability but not with the manner they were constantly violated."

Of the four girls, Goldstein-Almog said: "They are strong and haven't lost hope. But they were on the edge five weeks ago when we separated from them. They need to be released. They cannot be there for one more day."