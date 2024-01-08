The IDF's 7th Brigade has been working in recent days to expand its operations in southern Khan Yunis. The soldiers of the brigade have killed many terrorists in close-quarters combat, with tank fire and through coordination with aerial forces.

The forces conducted scans of terror infrastructure located near civilian residences and terrorists' offices. During these scans, explosives, weapons, grenades, communications devices and large quantities of intelligence documents were found.

Additionally, the forces exposed a tunnel shaft in the vicinity of a school, mock AK-47 rifles and pictures documenting school students training with weapons.

During offensive operations, several RPG missiles were shot at the forces.

The forces engaged in close-quarters combat and eliminated the terrorist cell that carried out the shooting with both tank fire and airstrikes.

Photos of students training with weapons IDF spokesperson