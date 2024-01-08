תיעוד מתקיפת תשתיות טרור דובר צה"ל

On Sunday night, IDF troops together with the IAF struck 30 significant terror targets in Khan Yunis, including underground targets, terror infrastructure, and weapons storage facilities. These strikes will assist the continuation of operational activities on the ground in the area.

In the city of Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified ten terrorists in areas from which rockets were launched toward Israeli territory. Following the identification, IDF troops directed a UAV that targeted the terrorists.

In addition, IDF troops identified a terrorist exiting a building to gather intelligence a few dozen meters away from the troops' location. IDF troops directed a helicopter, which struck the terrorist a few minutes after the identification.

Furthermore, IDF troops identified a terrorist observing the troops inside a building in the area and guided an aircraft towards the building, which targeted the terrorist. Shortly afterward, in the same building, another terrorist who observed the troops was also identified and targeted.

During an IDF activity, the troops located a vehicle containing weapons, which belonged to a Hamas terrorist.

In an agricultural area in the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops located a tunnel shaft, thousands of dollars, and weapons.

In al-Maghazi in central Gaza, IDF troops directed a fighter jet, which struck a weapons storage facility in which long-range rockets were stored.