Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering closing several small government ministries, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Monday.

According to the report, the possibilty was discussed to appoint a minister whose ministry was closed to manage the Tkuma Directorate, which oversees the rebuilding of the communities in southern Israel. An additional option that was discussed was to leave the ministers as ministers without a portfolio.

Since the onset of the war, there has been growing public pressure for ministers to resign and to close ministries in order to redirect funds to the war effort. At the moment, it would not seem that ministers would be fired, but the prediction is that ministries will close as a result of the public pressure.

A cabinet meeting is expected to be held on Thursday to discuss the budget, and until then, the Prime Minister's staff are working to form a decision regarding the ministers of the small ministries.

According to political sources, the current version of the budget can potentially break up the emergency government, and therefore, the Prime Minister intends to follow the demand, which is supported, at least partially, by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.