A new missile cruiser joined the fleet of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on Saturday.

The new cruiser is named the Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, after the commander of the popular militia in Iraq who was eliminated several years ago in an US drone strike along with Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the IRGC.

The cruiser was built on the basis of Iranian know-how, and the manufacturing company is able to supply the fleet with three new ships within a year.

It reportedly has four engines, a cruising speed of over 37 knots, high maneuverability, the ability to launch cruise missiles up to a range of 750 km, 20- and 30-mm cannons to deal with hostile aerial targets, the ability to launch UAVs day and night, detection and interception systems, the ability to sail for a range of 2000 nautical miles and continuous activity for 14 days in a row.

The commander of the IRGC, Hossein Salami, stated that the equipping of the new ship is in accordance with the need to secure Iran's shipping lines with ships capable of long-range sailing and which are equipped with cruise missiles.

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to determine with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishments.

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

In September, the spokesman for Iran’s Defense Ministry claimed the Islamic Republic has missiles that can hit Israel.

In December, Iran’s navy stated it had added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal.