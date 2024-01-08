Actress J. Smith-Cameron, known for her role in the TV series “Succession”, wore a yellow ribbon pin in solidarity with the hostages still being held in Gaza at Sunday’s Golden Globes awards ceremony.

Smith-Cameron was seen wearing the ribbon on the red carpet before the ceremony. Other seen wearing the pin included Jesse Sisgold, president of Skydance Media, and Jon Weinbach, writer of “Air,” a movie up for best comedy, reported JTA.

The report noted that, in the lead-up to the awards ceremony on Sunday night, advocates for Israeli hostages in Gaza worked to supply attendees with yellow ribbon pins to affix to their red-carpet garb.

Yellow ribbons are a longstanding symbol of readiness to welcome home prisoners or hostages. The yellow ribbons became a popular emblem of support during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, when 52 Americans were held in captivity in Tehran for 444 days.

The Bring Them Home movement, which advocates for the Israelis being held in Gaza, distributed the pins at the Golden Globes as part of its effort to keep the hostages in public view.

As of Sunday, Hamas and other terrorist organizations in Gaza are still holding 136 hostages.