Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of the "catastrophic consequences of the continuing war in Gaza” and called for “an end to the dire humanitarian crisis" in the enclave, CNN reported Sunday, citing a palace statement released after the two met.

King Abdullah II "reiterated the importance of the US role in putting pressure for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza" and ensuring "adequate and sustainable delivery of relief, humanitarian, and medical assistance" to Gaza, according to the statement.

He said regional stability could only be achieved through "a just solution to the Palestinians issue” and a “comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.”

The monarch reiterated his “unequivocal rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which constitutes a clear violation of international law,” the palace in Amman said.

King Abdullah II also stressed that violence committed by “extremist settlers” in the West Bank must be stopped before it leads "to an explosion in the region.”

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement thanked the King for Jordan's "role and leadership in providing life-saving aid to Palestinians civilians in Gaza."

The King and Blinken “agreed to continue close coordination for sustained humanitarian assistance," the statement read.

Miller's statement said the secretary also shared in the meeting that the US is committed to finding peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians, specifically through the "establishment of an independent Palestinian state."

Blinken’s visit to Jordan is part of his visit to the Middle East which will also see him arrive in Israel for the fifth time since the war with Hamas began.

Miller said on Thursday that Blinken will be holding tough conversations on plans for the day after the war in Gaza during his visit to Israel.

The spokesperson told reporters that the US will be “pushing additional steps on what Gaza should look like at the end of the conflict”, though he did not elaborate on what those steps would be.

“But we have been working very hard in this building, throughout the administration, and quietly with allies and partners in the region and throughout the world on what the day after ought to look like. Those are going to be some of the toughest conversations, of course, but we’re ready to go pursue them,” he added.

The Biden administration has made it clear that its desire is that the PA take control of Gaza after the war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed that Israel will have to maintain security control of Gaza after the war, in order to prevent terrorists from carrying out an attack similar to October 7.