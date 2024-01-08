A poll published on Sunday on Kan 11 News found that, if elections were to be held today, Benny Gantz's National Unity Party would win 33 seats, compared to 20 seats for the Likud Party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The poll also found that Yesh Atid wins 14 seats, Yisrael Beytenu - 10, Shas - 10, Otzma Yehudit - 8, United Torah Judaism - 7, Hadash-Ta'al - 5, Ra'am - 5, Meretz - 4 and the Religious Zionist Party - 4.

Balad led by Sami Abou Shahadeh and the Labor Party do not pass the electoral threshold.

Respondents were asked in the poll, which was conducted by the Kantar Institute, how they evaluate the performance of Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi after 90 days of fighting.

According to the findings of the poll, 64% evaluate Netanyahu's performance as "overall not good", of which almost half answered that they evaluate the performance as "not good at all".

Gallant and Halevi receive mostly positive reviews from respondents. 63% define Gallant's performance in the war as "good overall", and 67% define the performance of Chief of Staff Halevi as "good overall".