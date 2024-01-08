Officers from the Yamam counterterrorism unit on Sunday evening arrested three suspects in Ramallah on suspicion of carrying out the attack in the Binyamin region on Sunday morning.

According to Palestinian Arab sources, the detainees are Ayser al-Barghouti and Khaled al-Kharuf, two doctors from Ramallah, and Mureed Dahadha of Jalazone, a male nurse by profession.

Amar Mansour, 34, from the Beit Hanina neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem was murdered in Sunday morning’s attack. Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene provided him with initial medical treatment but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

In addition, a pharmacist from Hadassah Hospital was critically injured in the attack. Shortly after the attack, the woman was taken to a Palestinian Arab hospital, but was later transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.