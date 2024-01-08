Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on Sunday criticized US President Joe Biden for pushing for the Palestinian Authority (PA) having control of Gaza after the war.

“It is a disgrace the Biden Admin is funding and empowering the terror-supporting PA that has praised the heinous Hamas attack on Oct. 7. The PA and Hamas share the same goal of destroying Israel,” DeSantis wrote in a post on X.

“As President - I will end US funding to the Palestinians, impose sanctions on the PA for the reprehensible ‘pay-for-slay’ program that incentivizes and rewards terrorism against Israelis and Americans, and reject a so-called two-state solution that serves as a stepping stone to the destruction of Israel,” he added.

The Biden administration has made it clear that its desire is that the PA take control of Gaza after the war.

Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed that Israel will have to maintain security control of Gaza after the war, in order to prevent terrorists from carrying out an attack similar to October 7.

The PA had a tense relationship with the Trump administration and boycotted the US since 2017, in protest of Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the US embassy in Israel to the city.

However, since taking office, the Biden administration has renewed ties with the PA and had been crafting a plan aimed at “resetting” US ties with the PA.