The British newspaper The Telegraph reported on Sunday that Israel uncovered a cache containing copious amounts of Chinese-manufactured weapons and arms in Hamas headquarters in the Gaza Strip.

Besides ammunition for M16 assault rifles and telescopic scopes, the IDF found eavesdropping and tactical communications devices, all made in China.

Forces also located QBZ assault rifles, which are used by the Chinese military, as well as QLZ87 grenade launchers, which are also used by the Chinese military.

The report states that most of the military experts estimate that the weapons were sent to Iran by China and only after that made their way to Hamas in a roundabout deal, and Iran may not have notified the Chinese about the arms transfer to Hamas.

An Israeli intelligence source told the British newspaper that the intelligence community was surprised to find the weapons since Israel had good ties with the People's Republic. The source said that the big question is if the arms were bought from China itself or from a third party. In any case, the source adds that the weapons are top-grade, armed with smart explosives which were not in Hamas' possession until now.

The report comes amid many other reports of the worsening of China-Israel relations since the war began. As early as the first week of the war, the Chinese Foreign Minister called Israel's reaction to the October 7th massacre "beyond self-defense."