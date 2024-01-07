In cooperation with the Armored Corps, the Intelligence Directorate, and the Combat Engineering Corps, the 11th Brigade conducted targeted raids on terror infrastructure in the Shuja'iyya area in order to locate and dismantle Islamic Jihad’s tunnel shafts.

During the activity in eastern Shuja'iyya, the forces located a tunnel shaft that led to a tunnel route and a rocket launcher nearby.

In an operation in northern Shuja'iyya, the forces located shafts near the residence of Ahmad Samara, an Islamic Jihad commander of terror projects in the northern Gaza Strip.

Aerial view of the tunnel route IDF Spokesperson

Additionally, the forces found many weapons, instruction manuals, and battle plans for the October 7th massacre, and Mein Kampf translated into Arabic inside the residence.

During the operation to destroy the tunnel located in the area of Samara's residence, terrorists opened fire toward the forces and activated an explosive device inside the tunnel, attempting to attack IDF soldiers and prevent the destruction of the entire tunnel route.

The forces spotted suspicious activity and retreated before the explosion occurred, returned artillery fire toward the terrorists, and stopped the attack.

השמדת המנהרות דובר צה"ל

The forces destroyed the underground tunnel route, the rocket launcher, and the weapons located, as well as twelve structures above the tunnel route that were used for terror activity, some of which were rigged with explosives.

