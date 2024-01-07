Anti-Israel protesters blocking a bridge within the largest Jewish community of Toronto, the capital of Canada's province of Ontario, were served hot coffee by the local police.

When one of the protesters was asked how he got coffee from the police, he replied: “It’s not from the police. Someone brought it for us, and the police won’t let them in. So, the police have become our little messengers. I don’t know. I have no idea what’s going on.”

As stated, the protesters were blocking one of the neighborhoods with the highest percentage of Jewish population in Canada after the local police announced that they had closed the bridge before the protest “to keep the protesters and drivers safe.”

Canadian media reported that a police spokesperson claimed officers were merely "managing a dynamic situation" regarding security and that they were not showing any sign of support.

Member of the Canadian Parliament, Marco Mendicino, posted on X that “police intentions just contribute to the problem. Good intentions aside, police serving coffee and food to protestors will just embolden more deliberate obstruction of traffic, undermine public safety, and add to local frustrations.” “Laws exist to prevent this. They need to be enforced!”