A hacker group that calls itself "G-d's Soldiers" hacked screens at the Rafic Al Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday and sent a message through them to Hezbollah and its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"You will not find support if Lebanon enters a war," the screens in the airport read.

"Nasrallah, you will bear the responsibility for it and its consequences. You are not fighting for anyone; you destroyed our port, and now they will attack our airport because of the import of weapons. Free the airport from the clutches of the state," the message continued.

"G-d's Soldiers" is a militant Lebanese-Christian group that recently made headlines due to various actions that were accredited to it. Among other activities, the group protested Lebanese LGBT activists and even blocked the entrance to a bar that was holding an event for the LGBT community.