During an interview by Israeli journalist Omri Assenheim with an IDF company commander in the Gaza Strip, forces in the area encountered a gunbattle with terrorists, and the interview was halted.

Assenheim wrote in a post on X: "Company commander Nadav Tiberg offered us to conduct the interview inside a nearby building. I told him that it would look good if we conducted it in the middle of the road in Daraj Tufah. The silence misled us."

He recounts the frightening moments: "Five minutes into the interview, terrorists came out and opened fire next to us. And then another. And then Kalashnikov rounds whizzing above us."

After he was harshly criticized online for supposedly risking the crew's lives, Assenheim responded: "Friends, journalism must be done during the war as well even if it's dangerous. I don't have a death wish."

He explained: "I went in (again) because I saw it important to get the story of a brave company commander who lost a brother on October 7th and continued to fight since then in the most dangerous places. To speak to him, I needed to go to the most dangerous places. It's that simple. I suggest watching the interview."

One X user commented: "The fact that your dumb idea was approved and literally endangered soldiers because you were misled by the silence is seriously delusional."