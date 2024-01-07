According to news sources in the Gaza Strip, Ali Salem Abu Ajawa, the grandson of Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, was killed on Sunday.

According to the reports, Ajawa was killed in an IDF airstrike. The reports claimed that the arch-terrorist's grandson was employed as a journalist.

One additional individual was killed in the airstrike. He, too, according to the reports, worked in journalism.

Sheikh Yassin founded the Hamas and led the terror organization until his assassination by a targeted airstrike in 2004.