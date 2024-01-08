Farmers in the south of Israel and the Gaza border area have been facing a widespread crisis in all aspects as a result of the war. This year, the proceeds of the Am Yisrael Chai Fund’s annual Dream Raffle for a luxury apartment in Jerusalem will be going towards financial aid in support of the farmers. Come take part in a valuable initiative, and you may just be the winner of the grand prize!

The agricultural sector has been one of the most hard hit during the Swords of Iron war, especially the kibbutz and moshav farmers of the Gaza Envelope and southern regions. This sector has always faced considerable difficulties, and now even more so, as they deal with the effects of the ongoing war.

In addition to the fact that accessing the fields and orchards at the outbreak of the war was difficult and posed a real risk, the farmers are currently up against difficulties that can result in far more damage – the challenge of harvesting, marketing, and selling their produce.

“We have no workers. We’ve been relying on volunteers for several weeks since the Thai workers left the country, and we have no idea when they will be back, if at all,” says Shalom Hamo, a resident of Moshav Mavkiim near Ashkelon, who has been farming for 25 years. “We are in the midst of a grave crisis. We have bills to pay, warehouses that generate vast expenses, and we were relying on the returns of the coming harvest. There is a lot of fruit on the trees, the season is over, and we have no money to pay our bills,” he explains.

The man stepping forward to provide assistance is Shmuel Sackett, who in 1998 founded an organization that funds the planting of fruit trees for Israeli farmers. Thanks to the organization’s efforts, more than 500,000 fruit trees have been planted across Israel. The organization assists farmers throughout the cultivation process, including the setting up of irrigation systems, purchasing seedlings, physical labor, and much more.

Hamo describes the harrowing situation farmers from the south are facing: “Throughout the years, the Am Yisrael Chai Fund, founded by Shmuel Sackett, has assisted and supported us. However, now we are truly in a state of distress we’ve never known before, and we need much more extensive aid to survive.”

The Am Yisrael Chai Fund has just launched its sixth annual raffle for a luxury apartment in Jerusalem. The million-dollar apartment is on the 14th floor with a spectacular view of the Temple Mount and sweeping views of all of Jerusalem, Gush Etzion, and surrounding areas. Due to the difficult situation farmers in the Gaza Envelope are currently experiencing, we have decided that a significant portion of the funds will go directly towards their aid.

As in previous years, with your contribution of $180, you can purchase a raffle ticket and at the same time, you can participate in our special 2-for-1 deal taking place over the next few days, where you can obtain two tickets for the price of one.

