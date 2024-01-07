תיעוד מהשמדת את לייצור אמל"ח דובר צה"ל

Over the past few weeks, the Nahal Brigade combat team in the 162nd Division has been operating in the Daraj Tuffah area in the northern Gaza Strip.

In cooperation with the Intelligence Directorate and special forces, the troops located a Hamas strategic tunnel shaft, leading to a 100-meter-long tunnel, in which a weapons production site was located.

As part of these intelligence efforts regarding this weapons production site, the forces located findings that prove that Hamas terrorists learned - under Iranian guidance - how to operate and build precise components and strategic weapons, and gained technological knowledge in the field.

During the targeted raids, several terrorists were killed in close-quarters combat with the troops and in supporting air strikes.