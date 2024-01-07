Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented today (Sunday) at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting on the continuation of the combat operations in the Gaza Strip and the tense situation on the northern border with the constant attacks by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The ministers from the National Unity party were absent from the cabinet meeting, with the exception of Gideon Sa'ar, who attended the meeting.

"I have a clear message for our enemies," Netanyahu began. "What happened on October 7 will not happen again. This is the commitment of the government headed by me, and this is the reason why our soldiers are sacrificing themselves in the field."

"The commanders and soldiers, regular and reserve, in the north and in the south, repeat and say one thing: 'We won't return until we accomplish our goals,' and I say: 'We won't stop until we win,'" he said.

“The war must not be stopped until we complete all of its goals — the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages, and a promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said. “I say this to both our enemies and our friends. This is our responsibility and this is the commitment from all of us.”

He added: ”We must put every other consideration aside, and continue together until total victory. This victory will only be achieved when we complete our goals and when we restore security to the residents of the north and the south alike.”

In a warning to the leaders of Hezbollah, he said: “I suggest that Hezbollah learn what Hamas has already learned in recent months: no terrorist is immune. We are determined to protect our citizens and return the residents of the north safely to their homes. This is a national goal that we all share and we act responsibly to achieve it. If we can, we will do it through diplomatic means, and if not, we will act in other ways.”