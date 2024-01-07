The Alon Middle School in Ra'anana responded to a controversy published in Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about a challah-baking ceremony held for one of their students who had been taken hostage.

Such a ceremony involves baking challah bread, which is traditionally served at Shabbat meals, and in the process separating a portion of the dough as described in Numbers 15:20. The separating of the dough is considered an auspicious time to pray for Divine favor.

The ceremony was denounced by several parties in the city, including the ‘Democratic Majority’ party.

“The ceremony planned for the hostage Naama Levi is a symbolic act in compassing the solidarity of the school and its identification with the family, and our hopes for her return,” the school stated.

“We are sorry to hear that even at this difficult time, a time of war, political parties are trying to make cynical use of the situation and make it a tool of divisiveness and contention.”

“The Alon Middle School is involved in and leading different plans for the benefit of soldiers and to raise awareness for the hostages in the public domain, and bring Naama back home.”

The school emphasized “The ceremony tomorrow is a small event for a list of invited guests that has been planned ahead of time and so we expect all parties to respect the family and refrain from cynical political use and inciting statements. The Alon Middle School is a house of Israeli education, a state facility, and a Zionist one, and according to these values, the school will continue to work to connect and strengthen the nation. This is a time for unity! Together we will be victorious and bring the hostages home.”

Yesterday, Arutz Sheva - Israel National News published that members of the Democratic Majority municipal party, which includes representatives of the national parties Blue and White, Yesh Atid, Meretz, and New Deal opposed the ceremony.

Party member Hagai Frankel wrote: “We all want Naama Levi back home, along with all the others, but not all of us traditionally bake challah. When the wife of a Rabbi is involved in religious indoctrination and holds such a ceremony in a secular school, it becomes illegitimate. There is no reason why a public building of a secular school should house a ceremony for religious women, even if the goal is important.”

“The hostages are in all of our hearts, and the way to fight for them to be brought back is not by ceremonies like this in Middle schools. We call on the school administration and the Educational Department of the city to declare that the event cannot be held on school premises.”