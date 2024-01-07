Officials in the Biden Administration fear that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks an escalation in the conflict with the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the north in order to ensure his continued political survival, the Washington Post reported today (Sunday).

An American source quoted in the article said that "If the war in Gaza ends, Netanyahu's political career will end, therefore, the prime minister's political logic tells him to recover from his historic failure on October 7 through a successful military operation that will be presented to the Israeli public."

At the same time, the source qualified and said that "it is not certain that going after Hezbollah is the right way to do it, because such a campaign would be much more challenging than the operation in Gaza."

Despite the official's concerns, according to many reports Netanyahu overruled other members of his Cabinet in the early days of the war who sought a stronger response to Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel in the days immediately following the Hamas massacre of October 7, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

National Unity party chairman Minister Benny Gantz, who according to most polls would become the next prime minister of Israel if elections were held now, said in response to the Post's report: "The situation in which the residents of the northern border cannot return to their homes - requires an urgent solution. The world should remember that the one who started the escalation is the terrorist organization Hezbollah. Israel is interested in a political solution. If this does not happen, the State of Israel and the IDF will remove the threat."

"All the members of the War Cabinet share this position. The only consideration is Israel's security. This is the duty of every country to its citizens," Gantz said.

The Washington Post has been criticized for demonstrating an anti-Israel bias in its coverage of the war, which reached its three-month anniversary today.

Hezbollah has fired over 1,700 rockets and missiles into Israel since October 7, killing 15 Israelis, including six civilians. Over 60,000 residents of the north have been evacuated from their homes due to the constant attacks by Hezbollah.