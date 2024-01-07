National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir spoke with Kan News about the day after the war and the possibility of voluntarily relocating Gazans.

"I support voluntary resettlement. Take them and send them away. I think that hundreds of thousands of them will leave with how Gaza looks today."

Regarding the recent tensions in the Cabinet meeting which he criticized the Chief of Staff for creating a team to investigate the October 7th massacre, Ben-Gvir said: "I ask pointed questions that are too often ignored. If they had listened to me perhaps we would not be in this situation. They are letting the cat guard the cream Mofaz is the father of the Disengagement. He is part of the story and the investigation."

"When you are out in the field the enemy has a harder time. Hamas and the Palestinians want to destroy all of us. The misconception that lasted for 20 years of retreating, allowing workers in, and giving them money for quiet must end."

A meeting of the Political-Security Cabinet ended abruptly on Thursday night, after a confrontation erupted between several ministers and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, against the background of the appointment of a team that will investigate the events of October 7.

Kan 11 News reported that Ministers Miri Regev, Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben Gvir and David Amsalem claimed that the members of the investigating team supported the Disengagement from Gaza. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant tried to silence the ministers who attacked the Chief of Staff and said that he supports Halevi, before senior officials in the defense establishment walked out of the meeting.

According to the report, Minister Regev said to the Chief of Staff: "Tell me what is this? You published a report that you have established an investigation team? You named Mofaz? Are you out of your mind?"

The Chief of Staff replied to Regev: "We have not started any investigations".

Minister Amsalem said: "IDF personnel should be dealing only with the war right now. Why are you doing this?"

Minister Gallant turned to Regev directly and told her: "Miri, I don't owe you anything. I give my full support to the Chief of Staff".

Minister Smotrich said, "I have a lot to say about the army", while Minister Ben Gvir said to the Chief of Staff: "Are you appointing Mofaz? The father of the Disengagement?"

Minister Benny Gantz told the ministers: "Stop attacking the Chief of Staff. You've gone completely crazy."

Minister Ben-Gvir answered: "Not every question is an attack. This is our job as Ministers."

The Chief of Staff stated, "The committee is not to investigate policy, only the IDF's operations."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eventually dispersed the discussion and told the Chief of Staff: "Sometimes you have to listen to the ministers. The meeting is over."

The meeting concluded without any decisions being made on the issue of the day after the war.

Earlier on Thursday, Channel 12 News reported that the IDF has begun its inquiry into the failure that allowed the October 7 massacre to occur.

According to the report, the inquiry commission will consist of former IDF Chief of Staff Shaul Mofaz, former IDF Intelligence Directorate Head Aharon Ze'evi-Farkash, and former Commanding Officer of the IDF Southern Command Sami Turgeman.

The inquiry board will begin its work immediately upon receiving letters of appointment from the General Staff. The letters of appointment are expected to be received in the coming days.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "The IDF has not yet started the investigation process. The General Staff is formulating the planning of the investigation process, including the selection of the heads of the investigation teams. When things are finalized, they will be announced to the public."