Adam Saleh, a controversial Muslim YouTuber who rocketed to internet stardom in street fight videos has been posting footage of himself harassing customers in an Israeli café and engaging in verbal confrontations with customers who protested.

Saleh stormed Union Square cafe Blue Stripes and pulled down its Israeli flag in December, while chanting ‘Free Palestine’.

In a video of the incident, Saleh Is seen unhooking the Israeli flag in the cafe window, while justifying himself to onlookers with claims that Israel kills children.

The New York Post reports that café owner Alon Kazdan, 49, said he put up the Israeli flag after the October 7th massacre and has suffered daily vandalism since.

“I get these people who come in saying, ‘Free Palestine,’ and cursing and doing whatever they feel like doing, you know, but I’m okay with it,” Kazdan, who is from Tel Aviv, told The Post. “I’m just doing it because this is who I am. I’m proud of who I am.”

Saleh has staged similar protests outside of Starbucks following the decision to delete a statement of support for Palestine by its union. In one protest, he is seen asking people to sign a petition supporting Israel, and explaining that the conditions of such a petition include killing children.

Saleh did not respond to a request for comment.