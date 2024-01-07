The Israel Police and Border Police announced this morning (Sunday) that Second Sergeant Shai Garmai was killed when the vehicle she was in was struck by an explosive device during operations in the Jenin refugee camp overnight.

The police said in a message to her family: "The Israel Police will stand by the bereaved family and accompany them forever."

Three other police officers were injured in the attack on the vehicle, one seriously, one moderately, and one lightly. All of the injured were evacuated for medical treatment at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The number of police and Broder Police officers who have fallen in battle since te start of Operation Swords of Iron has risen to 60.