A high school basketball game in Yonkers, New York had to be canceled after the players on the home team began shouting antisemitic slurs at the Jewish players on the other team on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

The match was between the girl's varsity teams of the Roosevelt High School public school and The Leffell School, a private Jewish school in Hartsdale.

One of the Roosevelt players yelled, “I support Hamas, you f–king Jew," according to The New York City Public Schools Alliance

Leffell student Robin Bosworth wrote in the local student paper The Lion’s Roar that the antisemitic harassment began in earnest during the third quarter when the other team began to become overly physically aggressive and cause injuries to the players from the Jewish school. By the end of the quarter, they were chanting "free Palestine" and other antisemitic chants.

"I have played a sport every athletic season throughout my high school career, and I have never experienced this kind of hatred directed at one of my teams before," Bosworth wrote.

The Leffell players and coach decided to end the game rather than continue to face such harassment and violence and had to be escorted out by security guards.

Leffell Head of School Dr. Michael Kay said that Roosevelt’s athletic director Kyle Calabro and Roosevelt principal Edward DeChent had both contacted him to apologize for their students' behavior and promised that the incident would be investigated and the students involved properly disciplined.