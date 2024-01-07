Border Police officers and IDF soldiers carried out an operational activity to counter terrorism in the Jenin refugee camp overnight Saturday.

During the operation, a Border Police operational vehicle was hit by an explosive device, resulting in four Border Police officers being injured, including two seriously, one moderately and one lightly.

The injured victims were evacuated for medical treatment at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

An IDF combat helicopter assisted from the air in the efforts to rescue the injured officers and fired at suspicious areas.

In addition, an aircraft attacked from the air a terrorist squad that dropped explosives and endangered the Israeli troops. Several terrorists were eliminated.