The former head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, this week encouraged the families of the hostages being held in Gaza, with whom he is in contact, to continue their actions as they call for the release of their loved ones.

"Continue to demonstrate in front of the cabinet and the government. Pressure must be applied to return the hostages," he said in a Zoom call he had with the families, according to Channel 12 News.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Prime Minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, advised the families of the hostages during a meeting that they stop giving interviews to the media.

Netanyahu said, according to the report, that the messages conveyed by the families in these interviews "increase the price" in a possible hostage deal as far as Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar is concerned, and play into his hands.

The demand of the Prime Minister's wife caused an uproar among those present at the meeting, who clarified that they do not intend to stop their appearances in the media in order to raise awareness and exert pressure for the release of their relatives.

According to the report, Prime Minister Netanyahu had to intervene in order to calm the spirits.