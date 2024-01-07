IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday stressed that Hezbollah is dragging both Israel and Lebanon into an unnecessary war - for the sake of Hamas.

"We have a duty to defend our people, if not through diplomatic means, then through the force of arms," Hagari said. "The diplomatic window may be short, but it’s still open."

"Three months ago today, on October 6th, Hamas in Gaza was preparing its forces to carry out one of the most brutal and barbaric attacks in history — the Hamas massacre of October 7th. On October 8th, Hezbollah — Iran’s proxy in Lebanon — joined in to the war started by Hamas, when Hezbollah began attacking Israel from our border in the north."

"Israel has been responding and will continue to respond — forcefully — to Hezbollah’s aggression," he stressed, emphasizing that, "Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into an unnecessary war — for the sake of Hamas."

"Hezbollah is seeking an escalation despite the unwanted destruction it could bring to the people of Lebanon — in addition to the unnecessary suffering it’s already bringing to the people of southern Lebanon — and for what? For the sake of Hamas.

"Hezbollah is risking the future of the region — all for the sake of Hamas."

"But here’s something that Hezbollah and all of Iran’s proxies should never forget," Hagari added. "When it comes to existential threats — Israel regards every day as though it’s October 6th, so that the Hamas massacre of October 7th never happens again - on any one of our borders."

"To those dragging the region to an unnecessary escalation, our message is clear: The people of Israel, the people of Gaza, the people of Lebanon, and indeed the entire region — deserve a future of peace, progress and prosperity — and not the death and destruction that Hamas and Hezbollah seek."