Meir Weiner, founder of "Yedidim," an organization which helps people who are stranded on the road, died Saturday at the age of 43.

Weiner recently collapsed, and was hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious condition. On Saturday he passed away.

A statement from the ZAKA organization read, "The ZAKA organization mourns the untimely passing of the dear and dedicated volunteer Meir Weiner, who was a man of kindness, deeds, and action, and who founded the Yedidim organization."

In his youth, Weiner studied at the Karlin boys' school and later at the Karlin Yeshiva. After his marriage, he moved to Modi'in Illit, where he earned a living running the "Shehakol" store in Brachfeld.

When he began seeing civilians stranded on the roads with a flat tire, or trapped outside their home without a key, he founded the Yedidim organization, through which many volunteers provide service 24 hours a day. In time, the organization, which he founded in 2006, became one of the most prominent volunteer organizations in Israel.

Weiner will be laid to rest Saturday night. His funeral is expected to leave the Shamgar funeral home in Givat Shaul, at 10:00 p.m.