A conflict between Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Channel 12 News journalist Ehud Yaari continued Saturday evening.

Regev told the “Meet the Press” program, “You know what is impolite? What I get from Ehud Yaari. He sent me a message yesterday -”. Program hosts Liron Avraham and Ben Caspit stopped her.

Approximately two weeks ago, Regev appealed to the Attorney General to investigate Yaari due to messages between him and her spokesman on WhatsApp. Regev claimed that Yaari was attempting to extort her because he has published tweets from a Cabinet meeting in which she had participated.

Yaari wrote that Regev “has repeated her message from December 30. Continue to spread fantasies and I promise to make time for you during my broadcast.” Regev is expected to lodge a formal complaint against him with the Attorney General on Sunday.