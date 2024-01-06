The government of Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, claims that the IDF entered the al-Tufah region of Gaza and stole approximately 150 bodies which had been recently buried and moved them to an unknown location.

In an announcement by the government, and another one by Hamas, the act was described as a despicable crime that shows the true values of the "Nazi and fascist occupation."

The announcements noted that the IDF has recently returned 80 bodies that were taken from Gaza City and claimed that the IDF had stolen organs from them. They also claimed that the IDF still holds dozens of bodies of martyrs from other parts of Gaza.

Hamas called on the International community to work to stop the "extermination campaign" that Israel is waging and the alleged theft of bodies, which is against International law.

The IDF, for its part, continues to invest significant effort in the attempt to recover the hostages, including finding the bodies of hostages and the use of intelligence gained from interrogation of Gazans in the search.