IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday night explained how the IDF is fighting Hamas, and about the IDF's operations.

"You need to understand the Hamas enemy and how it works," he said. "Hamas is built on the framework of battalions, with war rooms, command and control stations, and the ability to launch rockets above and below ground. The terrorists move in various arenas, by means of infrastructure which allows them to do this in secret. Before beginning the fighting, we evacuated the population. The evacuation was intended to protect it, to allow us to differentiate between it and Hamas, and to protect our forces."

Hagari added, "Dismantling Hamas is comprised of five goals. The first and most important is eliminating the commanders of Hamas, wherever they are. The most senior terrorist in northern Gaza is Ahmad Randour,, who we hit in a precise strike, killing the people who were with him."

"Killing the commanders made it hard for the terrorists to organize themselves, and led many to surrender," he explained, noting that, "The second goal is fighting the terrorists in the field."

Hagari also revealed the full picture on Hamas leader Mohammed Deif, leader of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military arm. In a photo, he can be seen holding a cup of drink in one hand, while his other hand, on which he is wearing a watch, holds dollar bills.