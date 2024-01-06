Thank You Hashem For The UN

The mention of the war of Gog and Magog in Jewish scripture has led to much speculation and interpretation over the years. Many have pondered the potential for a massive war before the final redemption, with the world gathering together to fight the Jewish nation. However, in the midst of these discussions, it is crucial to acknowledge that the Holocaust stands as the ultimate catastrophe for the Jewish people and nothing can mimic it. The unimaginable suffering and loss endured during this dark period in history are unparalleled, and it is difficult to fathom anything more horrific and even a nuclear war would be a breeze next to years of suffering as it destroys everything instantly.

The worst is over and amthr redemption started immediately after the holocaust with Israel being established as the home to the Jewish people a piece of land that was neglected for 2000 years is today a booming developed economy and home to the Jewish nation.

As we contemplate the potential for a massive war before the final redemption as our prophets have warned us. The visions of 120 nations flooding Israel to fight and destroy the Jewish nation can evoke feelings of fear and apprehension, especially in light of the historical trauma of the Holocaust.

Amidst these contemplations, it is crucial to recognize the kindness of Hashem with his great mercy he created global entities such as the United Nations and the European Union. While these organizations may present challenges and complexities, they serve and demonstrate Anti Semitism and Support the murder of Jews and those trying to remove the Jewish nation from their homeland. In the context of the war of Gog and Magog, the existence of such multinational institutions should be seen as a blessing from Hashem.

They provide a means for nations to come together to want to destroy the Jewish Nation without resorting to physical boots on the ground warfare is a blessing from Hashem.

The United Nations, with its representation of the world's nations and its mission of trying to destroy Israel, embodies the prophesied alignment of all nations standing up against Israel.

This can be seen as a form of divine intervention from hashem, mitigating the potential for the fulfillment of prophecies of large-scale warfare against the Jewish nation.

As we navigate discussions surrounding the war of Gog and Magog and the potential for a massive war before the final redemption, it is essential to approach our appreciation to Hashem for its creation.

We witnessed the same in the Galut of Mitzrayim when Hashem softened the years of suffering by reducing it to half and are witnessing Hashems Mercy now again.

The unified network of the United Nations symbolizes the prophesied alignment of all nations against Israel, serving as a vehicle to unite all the nations of the world against Israel, Calling for Its destruction but without boots on the ground.

As we continue to recognize the significance of these global entities and the challenges they present, it is crucial to remain steadfast in our hope for the ultimate redemption and the arrival of Moshiach and look at the UN as a positive message from Hashem and thank him for creating it and softening the final war on the Jewish nation by having the prophecy come true but preventing boots on the ground form 120 nations.

May we merit to witness the coming of Moshiach Tzidkenu speedily in our days. Amen.