The history of warfare is riddled with countless devastating conflicts and atrocities that resulted in the loss of millions of innocent lives, and there are such conflicts right now, but the UN only calls out Israel for fighting terror and responding to the Barbaric Murder of 1400 Jews as they fight to Eliminate Hamas and for the Jewish State’s existence.

World War I and World War II claimed the lives of millions of civilians, yet there were no widespread protests or demands for humanitarian aid. The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians, but there were no cries for a ceasefire or humanitarian pauses. The Vietnam War, the Korean War, and the atrocities in Syria and Iraq have claimed the lives of millions of innocent people, yet the world remained largely silent.

What is most striking about the current situation in Israel and Gaza is the stark contrast between the level of outrage and demands for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid, compared to the relative silence and apathy towards other ongoing conflicts around the world. The double standard is not only glaring but also deeply troubling.

Statistically Speaking Let me spell this out;

10,000,000 civilians were killed in WWl. Where were the protests?! Where were the cries for humanitarian aid? Where were the cries, “Watch out for the civilians?” Where were the flyers to notify civilians of where to expect the strikes so they could move out of harm's way? Where were the demands for a humanitarian cease-fire?

38,000,000 civilians were killed in WWII. Where were the protests?!

2,000,000 Germans were killed in WWll, while 70,000, British were killed. Does that mean the British were the evil ones? Where was the call for equality?

129,000, mostly citizens, were killed in the bombing of Hiroshima. Where were the leaflets telling innocent people to leave the targeted area? 226,000, mostly citizens, were killed in the bombing of Nagasaki. Where were the protests?! 25,000 civilians were murdered by the US and Britain in WWll

Should we have given the Germans a humanitarian pause?Give them a time-out?

35000 -135,000 civilians on both sides were killed in Dresden, Germany. Where were the protests?!

This bombing of innocent civilians stopped Hitler, Germany’s monstrous dictator, Tojo, Japan’s tyrannical dictator, and Mussolini, Italy’s fascist dictator! The world felt it was sadly unavoidable but definitely worth it to bomb the innocent to get rid of the dangerously wicked who were committing genocide.

6 Million Jews were exterminated by the Nazis. The media ignored it. The New York Times denied it! Where were the protests?!

And today?

96,000 civilians have died in Ukraine since the start of the war on February 24, 2022. Russia, though it denies targeting civilians, has hit hospitals, energy infrastructures, schools, residential buildings, and civilian infrastructures. Where are the protests? Where is the world’s call for humanitarian pauses?

Millions of Arabs have been killed by other Arabs. Where were the protests? Iran, Iraq, Syria, Hamas, and Hezbollah kill hundreds of thousands of their own people every year. Where is the world’s outcry? Where is the empathy? Where are the protests? Where is the UN condemnation?

Thousands of Palestinian Arab prisoners were tortured by the PLO. No one said a word. 4,000 Palestinian Arabs in refugee camps were slaughtered in the Syrian Civil War. 2,500 Palestinian Arabs in refugee camps were killed by the Lebanese militia in 1985-1987. Where were the protesters?

230,224 civilians were documented as dead on the 12th anniversary of the Popular uprising for democracy in Syria, including 15,275 who died of torture and 154,871 arrested or forcibly disappeared.

14 000,000 Syrians have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety since 2011. The UN and the international community never said a word. To rid the world of ISIS, our troops surrounded ISIS and kept food, water, fuel, and medicine from them until they surrendered. Innocent civilians were collateral damage. No one objected.

400,000 Yemenis were killed and starved by Saudi Arabia. Where were the protests?

None of the above were planned as genocide. Israel's enemies announced their genocidal hopes without shame. The world recognizes the fact that Israel is defending itself against an unrelenting and vicious enemy that is committed to its destruction, so whence the double standards?

The narrative of Hamas as the victim and Israel as the aggressor is not only false but also dangerous.

The history of the Jewish people is marked by centuries of persecution and genocide, culminating in the horrors of the Holocaust, where six million Jews were systematically exterminated by the Nazis. The global response to this genocide was largely indifferent. It is a painful reminder of the world's failure to protect innocent lives when it mattered most.