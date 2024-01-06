IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi, head of the ISA Ronen Bar, the Commander of the IDF's Southern Command and the Head of the Intelligence Directorate held a situational assessment Friday in the heart of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with special forces.

Halevi expressed "deep appreciation," to the forces. "This is a complex operation," he stressed, noting the "combination both of the pace and handling urban warfare, the idea of securing the area, exploring underground."

"We want to reach areas above ground, [and] spread out as well underground."

"We will achieve significant and quality results, and you have a very significant advantage over those fighting against you," he added.

"There is no force in the entire Gaza Strip like yours, not personally, not institutionally, not in equipment, not in capabilities, not in training. So go ahead and push forward."