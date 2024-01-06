IDF troops, directed by intelligence, conducted a targeted raid on an area in Gaza City from which shots were fired at the troops over the last few days.

During the activity, the troops located Nukhba military vests that were concealed by Hamas in UNRWA bags in a medical clinic. In an adjacent building, the troops located RPGs, AK-47s, and ammunition.

Over the past day in the city of Khan Yunis, IDF troops killed numerous terrorists from the ground and the air, and destroyed a number of tunnel shafts.

Additionally, the troops located and destroyed a weapons storage facility containing dozens of AK-47s, remotely detonated explosive devices, RPGs, and over 100 cartridges.

In Beit Lahia and Al-Furqan, IDF troops identified terrorists using drones to attack the troops. UAVs struck the terrorists, who posed an immediate threat to the troops operating on the ground.