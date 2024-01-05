The families of six hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip landed in Qatar on Friday, as part of the efforts to promote a new deal for their release, Channel 12 News reported.

The families are expected to meet with Qatari Prime Minister Muhammad al-Thani and the US Ambassador to Doha, Timmy Davis.

Qatar, together with Egypt, mediated the first hostage release deal in November.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to arrive in Qatar in the coming days, as part of his visit to the Middle East which will also take him to Israel.

Israel and Hamas in recent days have resumed indirect negotiations on another deal, but no progress has been recorded yet.

On Monday, it was reported that Hamas forwarded to Israel, through the Egyptian and Qatari mediators, a proposal for the release of hostages which includes an Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Israel rejected the proposal.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with families of the hostages held in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization.

"The effort [to return the hostages] continues, the contacts are taking place, they have not been cut off," Netanyahu assured them, adding, "There was an ultimatum from Hamas, now it has softened a bit."

