Minister Benny Gantz, chairman of the National Unity Party, commented on Friday on the incident in the Cabinet, in which the ministers confronted IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, leading to the abrupt conclusion of the discussion.

"We are in the most difficult war in our history, which is being fought on several fronts, and against them we must act as one fist. It is good that the Chief of Staff, who knew how to take responsibility after the October 7 disaster, is taking responsibility and establishing a team that will produce operational lessons for the continuation of the fighting - this is his duty," said Gantz.

“It is also the duty of the political echelon to ask questions and challenge. What happened yesterday was a politically motivated attack in the middle of a war. I have participated in many Cabinet meetings - such conduct has never occurred, and must not occur. The Prime Minister is responsible for this. He has the responsibility to correct, and to choose - between unity and security and between politics."

The Likud Party responded to Gantz and said, "The duty of the Political-Security Cabinet is to ask questions and get answers. This is not politics. In times of war, when the people are united, Gantz is expected to behave responsibly and stop looking for excuses to break his promise to remain in the unity government until the end of the war."

Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded, "Benny Gantz, who was part of the group of the concept and invited [Palestinian Authority chairman] Mahmoud Abbas to his home, continues in both the small cabinet and the extended cabinet with the same failed line. It is our duty to ask the Chief of Staff questions and it is our duty to ensure that the mistakes of the past, in which Benny Gantz was a participant, are not repeated."

"Regarding the day after, it is indeed mandatory to hold a discussion in the legal forum and not leave the decision to Gantz, who strives to bring the regime of Abbas and his friends to Gaza. First of all, we must guarantee a decision and win, we still haven't finished the war and we must not stop in the middle," he added.

