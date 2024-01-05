Walter calls to intensify the war against Hamas without listening to international voices that behave hypocritically in everything related to Israel and its right to exterminate its enemies.

In a special program on the occasion of his 100th birthday, he addresses the news headlines in Israel and analyzes them from his experience, as he has done in Walter's World for the past twenty years.

Celebrating the miracle of his life, Walter shares with the listeners the long road he traveled from Germany, through Britain to Israel - and the foundational events he experienced in his life that became an integral part of human history in general and the history of the State of Israel since he came to it.

Bingham, who twice won the Guinness record as the world's oldest active journalist, concludes: "I did not think that at the age of 100 I would see another terrible pogrom against Jews and such a sharp wave of antisemitism. I celebrate today and pray for the peace of the Jewish people and the State of Israel."