The US State Department’s Rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of financial mechanisms of the Foreign Terrorist Organization Hamas.

In a statement on Friday, the Department said it seeks information on Hamas financial facilitators Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah, and Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah.

“Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, ‘Hamza,’ is a Sudan-based Hamas financier who has managed numerous companies in Hamas’s investment portfolio and was previously involved in the transfer of almost $20 million to Hamas, including funds sent directly to senior Hamas financial officer and U.S.-designated Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) Mahir Jawad Yunis Salah. The network used by Hamza to launder money and generate revenue for Hamas includes Sudan-based Al Rowad Real Estate Development, which the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated as an SDGT in May 2022,” the statement said, adding that Hamza also has longstanding financing ties to Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden-linked companies in Sudan.

“Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, and Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah are Hamas operatives and are part of Hamas’s investment network in Turkey,” the State Department added.

Alshawa, it said, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Trend GYO and has served as a board member on several Hamas investment portfolio companies.

Jahleb serves as the Hamas investment portfolio secretary and coordinates various activities for Hamas-controlled companies and Hamas officials.

Jadallah serves on the boards of several investment portfolio companies.

Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah “is a longtime Hamas operative with close ties to Iranian entities. He has been involved in the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to Hamas, including to Hamas’s military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassim Brigades,” the State Department said.

The statement noted that, on October 18, 2023, the US Department of the Treasury designated all five individuals as SDGTs under Executive Order 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups and their supporters.

